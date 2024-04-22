Actor Waliul Haq Rumi dies

Actor Waliul Haq Rumi, who had been battling against cancer for a long time, passed away at a private hospital in the capital early Monday.

He breathed his last at an early hours while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said his nephew Faisal Ahmed.

The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer just a month ago. Later he went to Chennai, India, for treatment. Despite treatment there, he was receiving treatment at the hospital after returning Bangladesh.

Waliul Haq will be buried at his village home in Barguna district.

Rumi’s journey in acting began in 1988 with play “Kreetodash”. During the same year, he made his debut in the showbiz industry with the television drama “Kon Kanoner Phool”, which earned him praise for his performance. Alongside television, he has also acted in movies.

In 2009, he made his silver screen debut with the film “Doriaparer Douloti”.

Amongst his notable dramas are “Suggestion Selim”, “Bokashoka Tinjon”, “Makeup Man”, “Dhaka to Barishal”, “Dhaka Metro Love”, “Bap Beta Dourer Upor”, “American Shaheb”, “Journey by Bus”, “Bakir Nam Faki”, the “Jamoj” sequels, “Comedy 420”, etc.