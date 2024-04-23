Bhorer Kagaj joint news editor Atiqur Rahman passes away

Md Atiqur Rahman Habib, joint news editor of ‘Dainik Bhorer Kagaj, passed away following a battle with brain tumor at a city hospital on Tuesday morning. He was 48.

“M Atiqur Rahman breathed his last around 5:00am while undergoing treatment at

National Institute of Neuro Sciences and Hospital in the capital,” family sources said.

He left behind his wife, numerous relatives, well wishers and colleagues to mourn his death.

Earlier, his namaz-e-janaza was held at the Dainik Bhorer Kagaj office premises, Jatiya Press Club premises, and Dhaka Reporters Unity premises after Zohr prayers.

Later, his body was taken to his village home in Tangail where he will be buried at family graveyard.

Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, MP, and its general secretary Shyamal Datta have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Atiqur Rahman.

In a condolence message, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Atique completed BA (Hons) and Masters in Bangla from Jahangirnagar University (JU). He started his career as a journalist through joining a Bengali daily ‘Dainik Al-Amin’ while studying at the JU. In 2003, he received the ‘Best Cultural Reporter Award’ from the Bangladesh Cultural Reporters Association in 2003.

Later, he worked at various newspapers including the ‘Daily Manabjamin’. He had been working at the Daily Bhorer Kagaj for the last 10 years.