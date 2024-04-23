Gold price now lowered by Tk 3,138 per bhori

The price of gold has been reduced by Tk 3,138 per bhori due to a decrease in the price of pure gold on the local market.

After that, the price of 22-carat (11.664 grams) gold has fallen to Tk 1,16,290 per bhori.

Earlier, the price of gold was raised to the record highest Tk 1,19,428 per bhori on April 21.

Besides, the price of 21-carat gold will now be Tk 1,10,995 per bhori, 18-carat at Tk 95,143 per bhori, and traditional gold at Tk 76,586 per bhori.

The new prices would come into effect from 4:00 pm on Tuesday, said a press release sent by Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) on Tuesday.