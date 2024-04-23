India women’s cricket team arrive in Sylhet

Indian women’s cricket team arrived in Sylhet today ahead of their five-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, starting on April 28.

The 15-member India squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur landed at the Osmani International Airport in Sylhet and received a warm reception.

The five-match series will take place in its entirety at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

After the series opener on Sunday, the remaining four matches will be played on April 30, May 2, 6 and 9 respectively.

The Indian women’s team had previously toured Bangladesh last year for a three-match ODI and T20I series. That tour had ended in controversy with the Indian captain Harmanpreet accusing Bangladeshi umpires of making biased decisions after the ODI series.

Bangladesh had lost the T20I series 2-1 but drew the ODI series with a dramatic tie in the third ODI in Mirpur, which was followed by Harmanpreet’s outburst.

Squads

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter (VC), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu