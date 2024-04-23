Severe heat wave continues; rains likely in Sylhet

A severe heat wave prevailed in Rajshahi, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts on Monday, disrupting normal life.

Besides, mild to moderate heat waves continue to scorch Dhaka, Rangpur and Barishal divisions and parts of Rajshahi & Khulna divisions, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar and Rangamati districts and it may continue, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department(BMD).

Rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Sylhet division with hails at isolated places, it said.

The Met office also predicted rains in Sylhet and Chattogram on Wednesday.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Tuesday.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Due to the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The country’s maximum temperature was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, Chuadanga and Khulna on Monday.