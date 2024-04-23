Jagannathpur Press Club President Shankar Roy passes away

Sylhet Office : President of Jagannathpur Press Club of Sunamganj and Daily Manabzamin Upazila correspondent and advisor of Jagannathpur 24.com Shankar Roy (68) is no more.Today around 3:30 am, he died of a heart attack at his home.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and numerous relatives. His last rites were completed at the cremation ground of his village on Today at 12 noon. Senior journalist Shankar Roy was an active student union worker during his student life. During his illustrious life, he was engaged in the profession of drama and journalism for 40 years. Meanwhile,

various social and cultural organizations including Sunamganj 3 Constituency Member of Parliament and former Planning Minister MA Mannan MP, Bangla Mirror, British-Bangladeshi who’s who and online portal sylhetmirror.com Editor Abdul Karim Goni, Jagannathpur Upazila Parishad, Upazila Administration, Press Club and other social and cultural organizations expressed condolences to the bereaved family on the death of the senior journalist.