Bangladesh, Qatar sign 5 agreements, 5 MoUs

Bangladesh and Qatar on Tuesday signed five agreements and five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries, reports BSS.

The agreements are avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect of taxes in income between Bangladesh and Qatar, cooperation in legal field between the government of Bangladesh and State of Qatar, maritime transport between the two countries, promotion and protection of mutual investment, and establishment of the Bangladesh-Qatar joint business council.

Five MoUs include cooperation in the field of manpower employment (labor), cooperation in the field of ports (MWANI Qatar and Chattogram Port Authority), cooperation in the field of education, higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports, and cooperation in diplomatic training.

Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the signing ceremony held at Prime Minister Office (PMO) in Dhaka.

Among the agreements, Qatar Trade and Industry Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani and Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun put pen on the agreement on Promotion and Protection of Mutual Investments between the two countries.

Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes in Income was signed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Bangladesh State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq of Bangladesh and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi signed the agreement on Cooperation in the Legal Field on behalf of their respective countries.

Agreement on Maritime Transport between Qatar and Bangladesh was signed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam signed the agreement on Establishment of the Bangladesh-Qatar Joint Business Council.

Among the MoUs, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi inked the MoU on cooperation in diplomatic training on behalf of their respective sides.

Apart from this, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi also signed the MoU on cooperation in the field of education, higher education and scientific research between Bangladesh and Qatar.

MoU on cooperation in youth and sports was signed by Bangladesh Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

State Minister for Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh Shafiqur Rahaman Chowdhury and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi signed the MoU on cooperation in the field of manpower employment (labor).

MoU on cooperation in the field of ports (MWANI Qatar and Chittagong port authority) was signed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

At the ceremony, a road and a park in the capital city of Dhaka were named after Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The park is being built in Balur field in Kalshi area of Mirpur under Dhaka North City Corporation, while the road is from the Mirpur ECB Chattwar to Kalsi Flyover.

Now, the road and the park will be known as Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Avenue and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Park respectively.

Earlier, on the arrival of Qatar Amir at the PMO, Sheikh Hasina welcomed him at the Tiger Gate with flower bouquet.

They also had a Tête-à-tête (one-to-one meeting) and a bilateral meeting.

Before departing from the PMO, the Amir also signed the Visitor’s Book at the Tiger Gate.

Then, he left the PMO for the Bangabhaban as President Mohammed Shahabuddin hosts a courtesy lunch in his honour.

The Amir is scheduled to fly for Qatar by a special aircraft Tuesday evening.