Padma Bank’s Managing Director (MD) Tareq Riaz Khan, which is going to merge with Exim Bank, has resigned.

Meanwhile, NRB Bank has already decided to appoint him as its MD.

On the other hand, Managing Director of Standard Bank Habibur Rahman, who was sent to leave, could not return to work yet. Meghna Bank got new MD.

Besides, Bangladesh Bank (BB) is working to appoint MD of Premier, NCC and Basic Bank.