PM Sheikh Hasina warmly welcomes Qatar’s Amir at her office

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday morning warmly welcomed and received Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at her office.

They will have tete-a-tete (one-to-one) meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, which will be followed by a bilateral meeting, reports UNB.

The two leaders will witness the signing of cooperation documents and join a joint press meet.

Bangladesh and Qatar expected to sign 10 cooperation documents – six agreements and five MoUs after the meeting.

After signing visitors’ book there, the emir will head for Bangabhaban on Tuesday afternoon where the president will receive him.

The five agreements that are planned to be signed are: agreement for cooperation in the legal field between Bangladesh and State of Qatar, agreement on promotion and protection of mutual investments; agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes in income between Qatar and Bangladesh; agreement on maritime transport; and agreement on the establishment of Joint Business Council (JBC) between FBCCI & QCCI.

The five MoUs that are likely to be signed are MoU on cooperation in the fields of sports and youth between Bangladesh and Qatar; MoU on cooperation in the field of manpower employment (Labour) between Ministry of Labour, State of Qatar and Bangladesh; MoU on cooperation in diplomatic training between Bangladesh and Qatar; MoU for cooperation in the field of education, higher education and scientific research between Bangladesh and Qatar; MoU between Qatar Ports management Company “MAWANI QATAR” and Chittagong Ports Authority.

A high-level Qatari delegation headed by Qatar’s Amir is paying the state visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of the president and the prime minister of Bangladesh.