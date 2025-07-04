Malaysia arrests 36 Bangladeshis over funding ISIS

Malaysian police arrested 36 Bangladeshi nationals accused of financing Islamic State (ISIS) cells in Syria and Bangladesh.

The country’s Inspector-General of Police, Mohamad Khalid Ismail, disclosed the information at a press conference held on Friday at the Bukit Aman headquarters.

The arrests were made during a series of operations conducted since April. Most of the suspects were employed in Malaysia’s factory, construction, and service sectors.

According to intelligence reports, the group was recruiting fellow Bangladeshi workers and promoting extremist ideologies through social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. Authorities have identified the group as the Gerakan Militan Radikal Bangladesh (GMRB).

Police said that the group used international money transfer services and e-wallets to send funds to ISIS operatives. Investigators believe the money came from membership fees—reportedly 500 ringgit per person annually—and donations. GMRB’s online groups were estimated to have between 100 and 150 members.

Malaysia’s counterterrorism unit has found evidence of fundraising activity, though the exact amount remains under investigation.

Of those arrested, 5 have been formally charged with terrorism-related offenses, 15 will be deported to Bangladesh, and 16 remain in custody pending further investigation.

Police are also exploring whether the group had direct links to regional or international ISIS networks and are working with foreign law enforcement and Interpol.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail initially revealed the arrests on June 27, stating the suspects were attempting to spread ISIS ideology in Malaysia and had formed internal recruitment cells.

In response, Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Tawhid Hossain confirmed that the government is seeking details from Malaysian authorities.

“If they are truly involved in such acts, we will take appropriate punitive action,” he said.