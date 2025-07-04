“Create right environment first, then elections: Jamaat ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman emphasized the need for a proper political environment before holding elections.

Speaking to journalists on Friday afternoon at Nilphamari’s Syedpur Airport, he said, “The environment must be set first, then elections can follow. Meaningful reforms on fundamental issues are essential.

We hope these reforms are implemented effectively to ensure a free and fair election. There is no room for ‘if’ here.”

He made the remarks while heading to Rangpur for a public rally later that day.

Dr. Rahman added, “Reforms must happen, and elections must be done properly with the participation of all stakeholders to make them credible.”

When asked about political violence, he reiterated Jamaat-e-Islami’s long-standing opposition to violence and mob politics, stating, “Since 1972, we have strongly opposed mob tactics.

There are no mobs within Jamaat, and none of our workers or supporters are involved in any such activities.”