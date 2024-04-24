Mamunul Haque gets bail in 3 more cases

A court in Dhaka on Wednesday granted bail to Mamunul Haque, former Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam, in three more cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque gave him bail on Tk 10,000 bond after a hearing.

Of the three cases, two were filed with Paltan Police Station in the capital in connection with a clash between the leaders and activists of Hefazat and law enforcers during a programme protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in 2021, and another case was filed in 2013 with Motijheel Police Station following Hefazat men clashed with police at a rally held at Shapla Chatter in Motijheel to press home the their 13-point demand.

Mamunul’s lawyer Syed Joynul Abedin said Mamunul will not get released from jail now as he did not get bail yet in two other lawsuits.

Of those, one case is under trial in a Dhaka court and another in a court of Chattogram.