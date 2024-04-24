Lightning strike kills female student in Sylhet

A female student was killed after being hit by a thunderbolt at Jakiganj upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Bushra Begum, 15, a student of class nine and daughter of Mostque Ahmed.

Bushra along with her younger sister went to their house’s south side for collecting vegetables as Bushra became senseless after being hit by a lightning flash at Hatidahar village of Kaskanakpur union of the upazila, said M Jabed Masud, Officer-in charge (OC) of Jakiganj Police Station.

Bushra was shifted to emergency department of Jakiganj Upazila Health Complex. But the duty doctor declared her dead.

The incident has been recorded in the local police station.