Gold price drops further, bhori now Tk 1,13,560

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) announced to reduce the gold prices by Tk 640 per bhori (11.664 grams) for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring at BAJUS announced the latest reduction at a meeting on Thursday, said a press release.

Now the new price of the 22-carat gold is set at Tk1,13,560 per bhori (11.664 grams). The previous price was Tk1,14,190.

Meanwhile, since Tuesday (April 23), prices of the precious metal have fallen by nearly Tk 5,870 per bhori to Tk1,13,560 per bhori (11.664 grams).