Mango Chaat

Ingredients:

v 1 cup Raw Mango, peeled and cubed

v 1 Small Red Onion, very finely chopped

v 3 tbsps Roasted Peanuts, chopped

v 3 tbsps Raisins

v 2 tbsps Lime juice, adjust as per taste

v To taste Salt

v 2 tbsps Green Chutney, store bought or homemade* (adjust as per taste preference)

v 3 cups Corn Flakes* (like Kelloggs brand)

v 2 tbsps Cilantro, finely chopped

Method:

1. In a medium size bowl, combine the chopped mango, onions, peanuts, raisins, lime juice, green chutney, and salt. Mix well, taste and adjust the seasoning by adding more salt or green chutney or lime juice. This can be made 1 hour in advance.

2. Just before serving, add the corn flakes and chopped cilantro. Toss well and serve.