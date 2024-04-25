Farmer dies of snake bite in Jagannathpur

Jagannathpur (Sunamganj) Correspondent : A farmer died of snake bite while he was cutting paddy in the field field in Jagannathpur of Sunamganj District. The incident took place in Baudharan (Wahidnagar) village of Chilaura-Haldipur union of the upazila on Wednesday.

Deceased Azad Miah (58) is the son of Touhid Ullah of the same village.

According to the police and local sources, last Wednesday morning, Azad Miah left home to cut paddy in Haor of his village. As he did not return home all day, his wife Rubina Begum went out to look for him in the evening. At one stage of the search, his wife found the body of the farmer in the paddy field of Haor.

The police recovered the body on the night of the incident and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue the thursday morning.

Confirming the matter, Jagannathpur police station OC Aminul Islam said that the body has a snake bite mark below the knee of the right leg. It is believed that the farmer died due to the bite of a poisonous snake.