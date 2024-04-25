Minister of State Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury welcomed at Heathrow Airport

Bangla Mirror Desk:

24 April 2024 Expatriates welcomed Minister of State for Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury at Heathrow Airport.

The state minister addressed everyone there and said that according to the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all measures will be taken to prevent harassment of expatriates. Prime Minister is very sincere about expatriates.

From the airport on Wednesday afternoon local time, the Minister of State went directly to the central Shaheed Minar in Altab Ali Park East London and paid his respects to the martyrs with flowers. He later paid floral tributes to Bangabandhu’s portrait on Sydney Street.

Among others present at this time were U K Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Sharif, General Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk, Vice President Jalal Uddin, Shah Azizur Rahman, Hormuz Ali, Joint Secretary Naeem Uddin Riaz, Maruf Chowdhury, Organizing Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Publicity Secretary Masuk Ibne Anis, Office Secretary Shah Shamim Ahmad, Religion Secretary Syed Churuk Ali, Expatriation Secretary Ansarul Haque, Public Relations Secretary Rabin Pal, Industry and Commerce Secretary AS Misbah, International Secretary Kawshar Chowdhury, London Awami League President Nurul Haque Lala Mia. , General Secretary Altafur Rahman Mujahid, Volunteer League President Syed Ahmad Sad, Jubo League Vice President Motobbir Ali Matab, Joint Secretary Zubair Ahmad, Organizing Secretary Babul Khan, Farmers League President Syed Tarek, Tati League Convener MA Salam, Chhatra League Vice President Sarwar Kabir and many more.