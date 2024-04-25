High schools, colleges to open Sunday

The regular classes and activities of secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions will resume from Sunday amid the ongoing heatwave.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Thursday.

It also directed that daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended across the country until the heatwave becomes tolerable and all activities that expose students to direct sunlight will have to be limited.

Apart from this, the educational institutions could hold classes on Saturdays from May 4 till further orders to make up for the education gap created by the closures.

However, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has not issued any circular regarding the reopening of schools yet.

Earlier on April 20, the government decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from April 21 to 27 due to the heatwave.

On Thursday (April 25) the Bangladesh Meteorological Department for the third time issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave will persist for the next 72 hours.