BANGLADESH Envoy TO THE UK wins THE DIPLOMAT OF THE YEAR award 2024

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Bangladesh Envoy to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has received the ‘Diplomat of the Year Award 2024’ from the globally eminent Diplomat Magazine.The award was handed over to the High Commissioner by the Speaker of the British Parliament Sir Lindsay Hoyle on 22 April 2024 in London.

Earlier in 2023 High Commissioner Tasneem was elected as thePresident of Women Diplomacy Network in London, a forum of women Ambassadorsto the Court of StJames’s and continues to serve as the elected first Vice President of 133rdAssembly of the International Maritime Organisation after being elected in December 2023. High Commissioner Tasneem earlier received theDiplomat of the YearAward in 2022 for makingextraordinary contributions to climate diplomacy in London in the lead up to the COP26.

The Diplomat Award of the Year is an annual award given out by Diplomat Magazine UK to Ambassadors who have made extraordinary contributions to diplomacy in the UK and based on voluntarilynominations and votes casted by UK-based diplomats from more than 180 countries that maintain resident missions in London.