Minister of State for Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury MP calls on British-Bangladeshis to send remittances through legal channels.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Hon’ble Minister of State for Expatriates Welfare and Foreign Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury MP called on British-Bangladeshis to play a special role in building the Smart Bangladesh announced by the Prime Minister to sending remittances through legal channels. He said, “The money sent by expatriates to Bangladesh through legal channels will be protected and there is an opportunity to earn more profit from this money than other countries through saving and investing with government incentives.” He said these things while addressing the chief guest at the remittance fair organized by the Bangladesh High Commission, London on Friday April 26.

The Minister of State said, “There is a plan to introduce ‘Remittance Award’ for those who send maximum remittance through legal channels.” He also said that the proposal of increasing the incentive from 2.5% to 3% for sending remittances, which has been given by the representatives of various remittance sending institutions, will be raised at the highest level of the government for consideration.

The State Minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing various measures for the welfare of expatriates and increasing their facilities.

Saida Muna Tasnim, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK, said in a welcome speech at the event, “Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched Sonali Bank in the UK in 1974 and started sending remittances from the UK to Bangladesh through legal channels. Following the ideals and principles of Bangabandhu, his own privileged daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various steps with utmost importance to provide expatriates with special privileges in various fields including 2.5% incentive for sending remittances and CIP status, She mentioned that there is a plan to introduce the High Commissioner Bangladesh High Commission, London Remittance Award.

At the event, the representatives of various organizations sending remittances raised various proposals for taking encouraging steps with special incentives for them.

Sultan Mahmud Sharif, one of the organizers of Bangladesh’s great liberation war in the UK, and prominent community figure Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk spoke as special guests at the event.

To increase the flow of remittances to Bangladesh, the representatives of various organizations also spoken at this special fair event on Friday.

14 Leading companies sending remittances from UK to Bangladesh participated in the fair and informed the visitors about the facilities and incentives for sending remittances through legal channels.