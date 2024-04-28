Three motorcyclists were killed as a truck rammed their bike at Jakiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday midnight.

The accident took place around 12am on the Jakiganj-Sylhet road at Barthakuri area in the upazila.

3 killed as truck rams motorcycle in Sylhet

The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain, 36, son of late Abdul Shukkur, Redwan Hossain, 26, son of Sad Uddin, and Md Manjur Hossain, 24, all were residents of Barthakuri village under upazila.

According to locals, the trio was returning home from Sonasar on a motorbike. On the way, a speeding truck hit their motorbike from the opposite direction when they reached near Barthakuri village, leaving all of them critically injured.

Locals rescued them and took them to a nearby hospital where the physicians declared Redwan and Manjur dead and referred the other injured Dewlwar to Sylhet. But he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Confirming the matter, Sylhet Additional Superintendent of Police Yahya Al Mamun said legal actions were being taken in this regard.