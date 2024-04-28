National Occupational Health, Safety Day celebrated in Rangamati

The National Occupational Health and Safety Day was celebrated in Rangamati on Sunday with the theme of healthy workers, healthy working environment, will build a smart Bangladesh.

On the occasion of the day, a discussion was held at the Rangamati Deputy Commissioner’s office in the morning presided over by the Rngamati DC Mosharaf Hossian Khan.

The deputy commissioner said if the opportunities and facilities of the workers and employees are increased, the quality of work will increase and the employees will be better off.

At that time, Rangamati Additional Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Saiful, Dr. Sultana Parvin, Rangamati District Food Controller Kaniz Fatima and other officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier, a colorful awareness procession was taken out from the deputy commissioner’s office which went around the streets of the town.