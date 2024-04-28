Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the three sessions, stocks today rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 97.36 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 5,615.84. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 21.63 points to finish at 1,996.14 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 16.89 points to close at 1,234.16.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 396 issues traded, 300 advanced, 52 declined and 44 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor, reports BSS.

Daily trade turnover increased to Tk 6,139.51 million on the country’s premier bourse which was Tk 5,114.34 million at the previous session of the week.

MALEKSPIN dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by LOVELLO, ASIATICLAB, ITC and ORIONINFU.

BDTHAI was the day’s top gainer, rising 10 per cent, while ADNTEL was the worst loser, shedding 2.99 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index – CASPI -gaining 183.77 points to settle at 15,999.52 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX rising 114.54 points to close at 9,636.46.

Of the issues traded, 71 declined, 113 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city’s bourse traded 38 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 15.18 crore.