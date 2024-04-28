Schools to remain closed if temperature exceeds 42 degrees: Edn Minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel on Sunday that If the temperature in any district exceeds 42 degrees, the educational institutions of the respective area will be closed.

Mohibul Hasan told this while responding to a question at a programme marking the Technical and Vocational Education Week 2024 at the Dhaka Mohila Polytechnic Institute on Sunday afternoon.

He said it will not be a wise decision to declare the educational institution close observing the temperature of Dhaka as the temperature varies from district to district.

He said the primary education and secondary education officers’ after discussion could decide to declare the educational institutions close and change the school timing.

Meanwhile, secondary schools and colleges reopened on Sunday across the country after seven-day of closure due to heat wave conditions.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Education, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended until the heat wave becomes tolerable,.

Besides, other activities at the educational institutions which are done outside the classrooms or require sun exposure will remain limited.

The recent peak temperature recorded was 42.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, marking the highest of the summer season. Rajshahi and Pabna’s Ishwardi also experienced temperatures surpassing 42 degrees Celsius, while Dhaka reached a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius.