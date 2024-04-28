Severe heatwave continues, rain likely in Ctg, Sylhet

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a forecast indicating rain or thundershowers in the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions within the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00 am on Sunday.

According to the latest meteorological bulletin, Rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are likely to occur at one or two places over the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, with isolated hailstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is expected to remain mainly dry, with only temporary partly cloudy skies.

Temperature levels across Bangladesh are anticipated to remain nearly unchanged both during the day and night. However, the increase in moisture may continue to cause discomfort in some areas.

In terms of heat, a very severe heatwave is currently affecting the Chuadanga district, while a severe heatwave sweeps through the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, and Kushtia.

Additionally, a mild to moderate heatwave is affecting the Dhaka and Barishal divisions, along with remaining parts of the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, and Bandarban. This heatwave is expected to persist.

The country’s highest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at a sweltering 42.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga. Conversely, the lowest temperature was noted in Sylhet at a cooler 22.8 degrees Celsius, where 16mm of rainfall was also recorded.

Residents in the affected divisions are advised to take necessary precautions against the fluctuating weather conditions.