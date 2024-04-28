2 Bangladeshi nationals shot dead in New York

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead in broad daylight in Buffalo of New York on Saturday.

The killing took place around 12:30pm on Saturday local time on Zenner Street

The deceased were identified as Babul Uddin, 36, from Cumilla, and Yusuf Mia, 58, from Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila.

They were doing some repair work at the house of an expatriate Bangladeshi when the incident occurred, said Muktodhara Foundation General Secretary Bishwajit Saha quoting local Bangladesh community activist Habib Rahman.

One of the victims died on the spot, said Motiur Rahman Litu, journalist and community activist living in Buffalo. The other died on the way to the hospital.

Following the incident, a SWAT unit was called in, and people were urged to avoid the area, reports 2WGRZ, a local media outlet.