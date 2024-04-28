SSC results to be published in the second week of May

The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams are expected to be published in the second week of May.

“Usually the results are published within 60 days after the completion of the written examination. So the result is likely to be published within May 11”, said Tapan Kumar Sarker, Chairman of Dhaka Education Board and President of Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

Proposals have been sent to the Education Ministry for selecting the possible dates of May 9, 10 and 11 for publishing the result, he said, adding “The result will be published after the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina”.

The SSC and equivalent exams for 2024 started on February 15. Some 20,24,192 students appeared in the examinations under eleven education boards.

This year’s SSC and equivalent written exams concluded on March 12. The practical exams ended on March 20.