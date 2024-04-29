Killing of Bangladeshi in US: Family in grief, shock in Sylhet

Grief has engulfed the Sylhet house Abu Saleh Md Yusuf Jhony who was gunned down in New York’s Buffalo city on April 27.

Another Bangladeshi named Babul Uddin, hailed from Cumilla, was also shot dead by gunmen at the same time, UNB reports.

Yusuf’s family was shattered upon receiving the death news.

Yusuf, son of Nurul Haque, a former member of Tinchati village under Kanaighat Jhingabari Union, moved to the US 10 months back with his wife and two daughters for permanent residency.

He used to work for a painting company there and his family members have been living in Majortila area of Sylhet city.

His parents got fainted several times after hearing the news of the tragic death of Yusuf, the eldest among three brothers and one sister.

According to Bangladeshi expatriates living in Buffalo city of New York, Yusuf and Babul Uddin were working as painters in a house in 100 blocks on Jenner Street in Buffalo. At that time, some miscreants demanded extortion from Babul Uddin.

Being rejected, when the terrorists attempt to attack Babul, Yusuf came forward to save him. At that time, the gunmen shot and killed the duo.

Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. De George said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 Block on Jenner Street, according to reports of local media.

The expatriates said that they will take various protest programmes demanding justice for the killing of two Bangladeshis.