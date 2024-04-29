Gold price drops again by Tk 1,155 per bhori

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) has reduced the gold price by Tk 1,155 per bhori (11.664 grams) on Monday afternoon due to a reduction in the price of pure gold on the local market.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of BAJUS adjusted the price at a meeting on Monday, said a statement of the jewellers.

According to the new pricing, good quality or 22-carat gold is set at Tk 1,11,461 per bhori.

Jewellers have, so far, revised the tariff of gold for the eleventh time in April.