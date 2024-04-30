BNP’s Khairul Kabir Khokon’s bail upheld, no bar to walk out

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the High Court’s bail order given earlier to BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon in a case filed over the murder of two Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders.

Lawyers presenting Khokon said that he has no legal bar now to walk out.

An eight-member bench of the Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan, upheld the bail after hearing. Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon was present in the court for the petitioner.

Earlier in March, an HC bench granted bail to Khairul Kabir Khokon in the case. Later, a Chamber Judge stayed the bail following an application filed by the state.

On May 25, supporters of Khokon attacked a motorcycle procession of JCD leaders demanding cancellation of the newly formed partial committee of the district Chhatra Dal near the temporary office in Narsingdi town.

Former senior joint convener of District Chhatra Dal Sadekur Rahman Sadek, 32, and Chhatra Dal leader Ashraful Islam, 20, were injured in the firing. Sadek died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 7:30 pm and Ashraful Islam died the next morning while undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Altaf Hossain, elder brother of Sadek, filed a murder case in this regard. Leaders and activists of local BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal were accused in the case.