Fair prices delight Sylhet pineapple growers

The pineapple farmers of Sylhet region have expressed happiness with the bumper production of its early varieties and high prices amid the ongoing sultry summer heat.

Farmers have got a good output of the early varieties of pineapple as the weather was good in Moulvibazar and its nearby districts this year, according to official sources.

The farmers are witnessing good sales and prices of this popular juicy fruit at wholesale markets in Srimangal and Sylhet city.

The pineapples worth Tk 10 million are sold every day in Srimangal market, the sources say.

Steps are underway to export the fruit from this region, said Md Shamsuddin, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Moulvibazar.

During a recent visit to some hillocks in Srimangal, this correspondent found unique scenario of pineapple orchards.

But at the beginning of the early crop, the farmers had to face troubles in arranging irrigation during dry season and the high price of insecticide.

The yield is good amid high production costs. The farmers are getting good prices at the beginning.

Some farmers said they got good yields and good prices.

A farmer, Anwar Hossain, said he cultivated pineapple on 04 hillocks, but faced a irrigation crisis there.

However, he managed it and by now already got Tk 20 lakh by selling the cash crop.

DAE officials said pineapple grows in Kamalganj, Srimangal, Rajnagar, Barlekha, Kulaura, Juri, Sadar upazila of Moulvibazar district.

But, Kamalganj and Srimangal see the highest yields of pineapples.

The honey-queen variety is the highest yielding pineapple although giant queen and calendar are other varieties in the district.

In Sylhet, the fruit grows well on the hillocks of Golapganj, Beanibazar, Kanaighat and Zakiganj. It also grows in Doarabazar and Chhatak upazila.

Amid the sultry summer heat for the last few days, the juicy fruit has a good demand.

Traders and producers are getting fair prices on the wholesale markets.

According to the DAE, over 1,600 hectares of hillocks are used for pineapple farming this year with a target of over 2000 tonnes production.

Matiuzzaman, additional director at the DAE’s divisional office, said many people have shown keen interest in modern farming of pineapples on the hillocks in the recent years.

The demand for pineapple is high amid the scorching heat.