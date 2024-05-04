4 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali

Four passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed after being hit by a truck in Noakhali’s Begumganj Upazila on Saturday.

The accident took place in the morning at Chandraganj Purba Bazar on the Noakhali-Lakshmipur regional highway of the upazila.

The deceased were Rahmat Ullah Bhuiyan, 65, army personnel Fazlul Karim, 50, and Alauddin, 45, hailed from Lakshipur district. The identity of the other person could not be known.

Police said a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw was going towards Begumganj upazila from Lakshmipur with five passengers. On the way, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in that area. The two vehicles fell into a roadside canal. The four passengers died on the spot.

Chandraganj Highway Police Inspector Ruhul Amin confirmed it.