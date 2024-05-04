RMG workers’ protest causes traffic jam in city’s Banani

The RMG workers are protesting by blocking roads in Banani area of the capital to protest against the closure of a garment factory. Due to this, severe traffic jam has been created on almost all the roads from Mohakhali to Airport .

The workers started the protest on Saturday from 8:30 am. The common people are suffering. Especially those who have left for the airport suffer more.

Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Sahan Haque said the workers are protesting against the closure of a factory named ‘Neparel Garments Limited’. They blocked the road in front of Sainik Club from 8:30 am. Even trying to convince them, they are not moving off from the road. Additional police have been deployed to deal with the situation.

OC also said, ”We have contacted the owner of the garment. They will discuss with the workers when they come to the spot. Efforts are being made to normalize the road.”