Labour’s Sadiq Khan has won a third term as London mayor

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Most areas in the capital went to Khan, with a swing to Labour in many inner city constituencies

The London mayoral constituency of Lambeth & Southwark – the last to declare in this year’s race – has been held by Labour’s Sadiq Khan.

Khan received 106,861 votes – or 61.2% – while Susan Hall received 26,347 – 15.1% – marking a swing to Labour 7.5%.

The penultimate constituency, Havering & Redbridge, was held by the Conservatives.

Susan Hall received 82,859 votes – or 48.1% – while Sadiq Khan received 50,780 – 29.5%.

The area also saw a swing to Labour, though, of 0.6%.

That’s 14 out of 14 mayoral constituencies declared in London.

Conservatives hold Croydon & Sutton

In London, the Conservatives have held the mayoral constituency of Croydon & Sutton.

Susan Hall got 78,790 votes – 42.5% – while Sadiq Khan got 59,482 – 32.1% – although there was a small swing to Labour of 0.7%.

The area is the 12th of London’s 14 assembly constituencies to declare – we are forecasting that Sadiq Khan has secured a third term as mayor.

With 11 of the 14 mayoral constituencies in London declared, we are now estimating that Sadiq Khan will win 44% of the vote and Susan Hall 33%.

Labour hold Barnet & Camden

Sadiq Khan has held the London constituency of Barnet & Camden, with a swing away from the Conservatives of 3.6%.

Khan received 70,984 votes – 43.6% – while Susan Hall received 57,465 – 35.3%.

Conservatives hold Ealing & Hillingdon

Back in London’s mayoral race, the Conservatives have held the constituency of Ealing & Hillingdon.

Susan Hall got 75,396 votes – or 38.8% – while Sadiq Khan got 73,257 – 37.7%.

Compared to the 2021 result, there was a small swing from the Conservatives to Labour of 0.7%.

Political editor, West Midlands, reporting from Birmingham

I’ve covered dozens of election counts, and I can’t remember one as tense as this – even more so than the first West Midlands mayoral race, which was also very tight.

Labour’s candidate Richard Parker is strolling the back corridors of the ICC in Birmingham, where votes are being counted, looking incredibly nervous.

Most of us have done this before. This is his first time.

Political editor, reporting from Birmingham

Agents here in the West Midlands have requested bundle checks of the votes in Coventry, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

They have not yet been requested in Birmingham or Dudley. There was a bundle check requested and completed in Solihull prior to the declaration of the result there.

As a reminder, a bundle check is where the piles of votes are looked at in bundles, to do an approximate check that no mistakes have been made.

It is not the same as a recount, which is exactly that – counting the votes again.

Article share tools

Burnham calls for more powers for Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester Combined AuthorityCopyright: Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Turning back to Manchester where we can now bring you the latest from newly elected mayor Andy Burnham.

He starts by saying Greater Manchester has always prided itself on “solidarity between its people” and says he will continue to reject the “politics of division and culture wars”.

The Labour mayor goes on to thank voters who usually support other parties but lent him their support in this election, saying he will adopt a “place first, not party first, approach”.

Burnham commits to seeing through his transport reforms in this mayoral term and calls for more powers over welfare and housing.

He says it is hard to “keep Greater Manchester moving forwards while the country is moving backwards”.

Quote Message: I am ready to fight harder than I have ever fought for anything before, for a Greater Manchester where people can live free from the fear of debt, hunger and eviction, and where everyone is set up to benefit from the growing success of our city region today.” from Andy Burnham

I am ready to fight harder than I have ever fought for anything before, for a Greater Manchester where people can live free from the fear of debt, hunger and eviction, and where everyone is set up to benefit from the growing success of our city region today.”

Andy Burnham

In Brent & Harrow, there was a smaller swing from Labour to the Conservatives of 1.2%.

So there is now evidence that Labour’s performance in inner London is rather better than it is in some of the outer suburbs.

Update at 15:46: An earlier version of this post contained an error in the swing data

While we wait to hear more from the winners of the mayoral races in Manchester and West Yorkshire, let’s turn our attention back to the London race where it’s just been announced that the Conservatives have held onto the constituency of Brent & Harrow.

It’s the eighth of 14 areas to declare and the second won by the Conservatives.

The constituency saw a small swing from Labour to the Conservatives of 1.2%.

Susan Hall received 66,151 votes – or 41.8% – while Sadiq Khan received 58,743 – 37.2%.

Update at 15:46: An earlier version of this post contained an error in the swing data

BREAKINGLabour’s Tracy Brabin elected Mayor of West Yorkshire

Labour candidate Tracy Brabin has been elected Mayor of West Yorkshire with 50.4% of the vote.

Greater Manchester mayoral result in full

As was expected, Andy Burnham has cruised to re-election in Greater Manchester. Here’s that result in full.

Burnham is giving his victory speech now. Stay here as we bring you some of the key lines in a moment.