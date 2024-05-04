Apsana Begum MP pays “tribute to the Bangladeshi community and allies in East London’s resistance to far-right extremism and institutional racism” on the anniversary of the racist murder of Altab Ali

Apsana Begum MP has tabled a Parliamentary motion to mark the anniversary of the racist murder of Altab Ali (4 May 1978) which pays “tribute to the Bangladeshi community and allies in East London’s resistance to far-right extremism and institutional racism”.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said:

“The East End has a proud anti-racist and anti-fascist tradition. As the first hijab wearing MP, I am clear as to the shoulders on which I stand and the footsteps in which I tread. I am very conscious of those who have gone before me – their struggles for justice, their bravery, and their hope.

“The murder of Altab Ali still has relevance today with soaring levels of racism and scapegoating to hide political and economic failings.

“So, as we commemorate Altab Ali we must also send a message to those that try to divide society with fear, bigotry, and intolerance – not on our streets, not in our communities, not anywhere.”