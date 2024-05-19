BNP leaders suffer from mental trauma: Quader

Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said BNP leaders are making absurd comments, as they are suffering from mental trauma.

He said this while replying to a question after joining a seminar at a hotel in the capital.

About BNP leaders claim that AL men also didn’t cast their votes in elections, Quader said, “This claim of BNP is not true.”

The Election Commission announced that 30-40 per cent votes were cast in the upazila polls while 42 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the national polls.

If 42 per cent of voters cast their ballots, then how voters could boycott polls, he asked.

“Actually BNP leaders are suffering from mental trauma. That is why, they are making absurd comments in free style. There comments are not realistic,” he said.

Asked about BNP’s fresh preparation to wage movement, the AL general secretary said BNP has right to wage movement as a political party.

“If BNP wages movement in a peaceful manner, we will face them politically,” he said.

But if they carry out arson attack or make sabotage likewise the past in the name of movement, the government will take actions accordingly and Awami League will also face them politically, he said.