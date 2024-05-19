Will maastans, mafias enter Bangladesh Bank? Rizvi asks Quader

Responding to a remark of Awami Leageu general secretary Obaidul Quader that why journalists would enter Bangladesh Bank, BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has asked if journalists don’t enter the central bank, do the mafias, hoodlums, and loan defaulters enter there?

He made the remarks before distributing financial support at a programme held at the BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Sunday (May 19).

It may be mentioned here that construction workers were attacked at a primary school over setting fire to a Hindu temple in village Panchapalli in Dumain union under Madhukhali upazila in Faridpur district in the evening on April 18 last. The workers were present there to build toilets of the school and two of them were beaten to death. Their families are supported on behalf of the acting chairman of BNP.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said people of Bangladesh are living in an empty hole. “We’ve no soil beneath our feet. We won’t be able to say on which we are standing now. Some Tk 12,000 crore have disappeared from the country’s banking sector. It’s not BNP’s remarks, it’s CPD’s remark. Some 12 per cent of our GDP have been vanished. Some Tk 92,000 crore have disappeared from the banks. But, who were those looters and money launderers? All of them are closed to the relatives of the top Awami League leaders.”

Claiming that $50 billion have disappeared from the country’s foreign exchange reserves, Rizvi said the reserves have gone down to its lowest ebb. The government is saying that there are $13 billion in reserves. But, those are concerned saying that only $7-8 billion have been left. Of the amount, $4 billion will have to pay for the loans in power sector.