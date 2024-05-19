Militancy, terrorism now under control: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday (18 May) said by following the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy of Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, militancy and terrorism have been brought under control in the country.

IGP said this while talking to reporters after inaugurating the Liberation War-themed terracotta ‘Mrityunjai’ at Moulvibazar District Police Lines and ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ at the District Superintendent of Police today, said a press release here.

He said there was a rise of militancy and terrorism in the country. Today, with the cooperation of all, Bangladesh Police has been able to maintain law and order in the country.

“In response to Bangabandhu’s clarion call, on the night of March 25, 1971, the Bengali policemen at the Rajarbagh Police Lines mounted the first armed resistance against the Pakistani invaders forces with the only weapon ‘Three Not Three’ Rifles, he said.

The police chief said motivated by patriotism, every member of the Bangladesh Police is committed to ensuring safety of the people by keeping the spirit of the great liberation war alive.

DIG of Sylhet Range Sha Migan Shafiur Rahman, Sylhet Metropolitan police Commissioner Md. Zakir Hossain Khan, Superintendent of police of Moulvibazar district Md. Manjur Rahman and other officials were present in the function.