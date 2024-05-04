T20 WC: Ticket prices for India-Pakistan match ‘almost doubled’

As cricket fans eagerly wait to witness the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the ticket prices for the clash between arch-rivals have nearly doubled as the mega event draws near.

The tournament, set to commence on June 1, will see India and Pakistan lock horns on June 9 in New York, reports Geo News.

However, as per Daily Jang, the ticket prices for the said match have gone through the roof to $2,500 compared to the previous price of $1,300.

The surge in prices is attributed to increased demand as a large number of Pakistani and Indian diaspora residing in the US and Canada seek to secure a seat at the much-awaited fixture.

India have won six times in seven attempts in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan, which includes victory in the final in 2007 and most recently in Melbourne in 2022.

The T20 World Cup will take place at a total of three venues in the US and six in the West Indies between June 1 and 29.

The tournament will begin with the US facing neighbours Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

It is worth mentioning that 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8 round. In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final on June 29.

England are the defending champions after beating Pakistan in the final in 2022.

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal