PM Sheikh Hasina likely to open Bhanga-Khulna-Jeshore train-line by two months

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the Bhanga-Khulna-Jeshore-Benapole train-line by next two months.

Railways Minister Md Zillur Hakim on Saturday said this while inaugurating two commuter trains on this route to make Dhaka’s communication system easier with Rajbari.

The minister inaugurated the commuter train on the Dhaka-Bhanga-Chandrana route at Shibchar in Madaripur, reports BSS.

On the occasion, he said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken up the plan to reach the rail communication system the people’s door.”

Zillur Hakim said a railway line will be built from Bhanga to Payra port via Barisal attaching eight districts and the entire line will be elevated as the soil in this area is not good.

He added: “Currently there are two zones in the railways and we are thinking to create two more zones. One of them will be Bhanga-Faridpur having zonal office in Bhanga. This will increase the railway service in Bhanga.”

Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina connected Faridpur to the rail link as a gift.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury also spoke.