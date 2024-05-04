Celebrate Rabindra Jayanti

Rabindra Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the great Bengali poet, scholar, novelist, playwright, humanist, philosopher, and Nobel laureate-Rabindranath Tagore.

Guru Rabindranath Jayanti is celebrated on May 7th every year according to the Gregorian calendar and on the 9th day of Boishakh according to the Bengali calendar.

Rabindranath Tagores birthday is celebrated with joy and happiness. To be a part of the massive celebrations, you can do the following — Look for Rabindra Jayanti events happening near your locality and go there to be a part of it. If you have to stay at home or have some other work on that day, you can still celebrate by listening to or playing Rabindranaths songs. You can wear tradition attires to celebrate this day.

So, mark the date and if possible, try to participate in one of the best literature-induced cultural fests in the country.

Many people like reading his novels and short stories even today. He also wrote songs, essays on political and personal issues and dance-dramas. His great works include Ghare-Baire, Gora and Gitanjali. He was globally renowned because of his great writing skills and innovative thinking. Tagore introduced a cultural reform in the country.

People also organise cultural events, poetry recitals, and musical performances to honour Tagores legacy.