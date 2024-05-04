Sylhet witnesses at least 44 deaths due to road crashes in April

At least 44 people were killed and 75 others were injured in 37 road crashes in the Sylhet division in April.

Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA), a voluntary social organization dedicated to ensuring safe roads, revealed this information in a statement on Saturday signed by Zahirul Islam Mishu, co-organizing secretary of the NISCHA Central Committee, member secretary of the Sylhet Divisional Committee, and convener of Sylhet District.

According to the statement, Sylhet district witnessed the maximum number of crashes while Moulvibazar saw the minimum number of accidents.

Sylhet district alone saw 21 deaths and 45 injuries in 18 road accidents. In Sunamganj, ten people died and 18 were injured in eight road accidents, while in Moulvibazar, three people died, and three were injured in three road accidents.

Additionally, road crashes left 10 people dead and 9 injured in eight road accidents in Habiganj district.

NISCHA provided this information based on reports published in local dailies, online portals, national dailies, and their own sources from the Sylhet branch.

Among the 44 deceased, 18 were motorcyclists and pillion riders, fourteen CNG-run autorickshaw and Laguna drivers and passengers, and six were pedestrians.

Apart from this, four people died in four accidents due to the loss of control of vehicles, 23 people died in fifteen accidents due to head-on collisions, and two people died after hitting trees and electric poles.

Among the victims were 35 men, six women, and three children, read the statement.

In March, 42 people died, and 98 were injured in 36 accidents in the Sylhet division.