Educational institutions across country reopen

All educational institutions across the country reopened on Sunday (May 5) as per the direction of the Education Ministry.

Earlier on Saturday, the Education Ministry said that classes will continue in full swing in all educational institutions of the country from Sunday (May 5) after several holidays due to severe heat wave.

Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry MA Khayer confirmed the matter on Saturday in a notification.

Daily school assemblies will be suspended to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and students will refrain from taking part in any outdoor activities other than classes, the notification said.

After Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the educational institutions reopened amid the extreme heatwave. But later, all were closed following the High Court order on April 29 which asked to close primary and secondary schools, and madrasas till May 2 amid the ongoing heatwave.