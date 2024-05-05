PM Sheikh Hasina opens AFIP, Senaprangan Bhabans in Dhaka Cantonment

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed multi-storied Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Senaprangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in the Dhaka Cantonment by unveiling its name plaques.

She also entered AFIP Bhaban by cutting a ribbon and visited different facilities installed there, reports BSS.

AFIP Commandant Major General Dr Nishat Jubaida apprised the premier of the main features and facilities of the new Bhaban.

In 2019, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project titled “Extension and Modernization of the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP)” to fulfill the growing demand of pathology services.

The project is implemented before the stipulated time of December 2024.

The 14-storey AFIP Bhaban is equipped with the modern laboratory where the latest technology like next generation sequencing, automated microbial identification system, transmission electron microscope and multi-headed microscope were installed to ensure international standard services.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Prof Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, among others, were present.

Then, the prime minister inaugurated Senaprangan Bhaban and entered the new Bhaban by cutting a ribbon as well.

The army central auditorium, Senaprangan, has been constructed for organizing various national and international-level events like important meetings, seminars and social events.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and high level army officers were present.