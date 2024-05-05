Restraining MPs’ relatives from contesting upazila polls is AL’s decision: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said it is a policy decision of the party to prevent relatives of ministers and MPs from taking part in local government elections.

“It is a policy decision of Awami League to restrain relatives of ministers and MPs from contesting the local government elections. There is no legal issue here,” he said.

Quader was speaking at a press conference organised at the political office of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina at Dhanmondi in the city.

The AL leader said Awami League did not allot the party’s electoral symbol to candidates in order to make the upazila parishad elections more participatory and competitive.

“This does not mean that other parties cannot allocate symbols for elections,” he added.

About the United States, Quader said Awami League does not have any conflict with the US, but if telling the truth hurts their interests, then nothing can be done.

During the Vietnam War, various universities, including Columbia University in the United States, faced hurdles as they raised voices against the war, Quader mentioned, adding that such types of repression are still going on.

“Why has the question of friendship with the United States been raised for telling the truth?” he said.

AL General Secretary said: “They talk about the human rights in our country. Can’t we talk about the human rights situation in their country? Why don’t they see human rights in their own country, like Bangladesh? We did not mention that we do not have friendship with them.”

He said when the opposition wreaks havoc in our country, journalists are attacked, and the police are beaten to death, the United States remains silent.”

The AL leader said, like many other countries across the world, Bangladesh is also facing hurdles due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Bangladesh is not free from the influence of the war. Import-export, energy, and dollar crisis are related to the economy. Consequently, we are under pressure,” he added.

AL organising secretaries Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain; Science and Technology Affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and Deputy Secretary Sayem Khan were also present at the press conference.