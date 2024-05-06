Boost to bilateral ties as UK Indo-Pacific Minister visits Bangladesh

Babgla Mirror Desk:

Minister for the Indo-Pacific visit will strengthen UK-Bangladesh modern economic,

security and migration partnership

UK will back economic development efforts with launch of new trade policy project in

collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh

New UK funding of £12 million ($15 million) announced will provide vital humanitarian

assistance to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar

UK-Bangladesh cooperation set to increase on priority areas including migration, economic

reform and security, as UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will arrive in

Bangladesh on a two-day visit, tomorrow morning (Tuesday 7 May). On her second visit to

Bangladesh in her role as Indo-Pacific Minister, she will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to

strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During her visit to Dhaka, Minister Trevelyan will meet Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Discussions are expected to focus on UK-

Bangladesh migration cooperation, trade and economic ties, and the UK’s support to the

Rohingya refugee response.

The Minister will also meet business leaders, humanitarian actors, climate experts and, in

meetings with civil society organisations and political leaders, she will recognise the

importance of democracy and human rights as foundations for long-term growth and

prosperity. Minister Trevelyan will also announce new UK support to equip and empower

youth and vulnerable groups in Bangladesh to engage in climate action.

Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said:

“I’m pleased to be back in Bangladesh with our new trade policy project marking an

important step forward towards closer UK-Bangladesh collaboration, boosting our economic

ties.

“We remain steadfast in our support for the Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and will

provide £12 million of new humanitarian assistance, to increase access to clean water,

healthcare, shelter, and protection services for Rohingya refugees and host communities in

Bangladesh.”

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said:

“Delighted to welcome UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, to

Bangladesh. The UK’s long-standing friendship with Bangladesh is cemented by the deep

cultural and people-to-people links between our two countries.

“The UK-Bangladesh partnership continues to go from strength to strength. From our joint

work to tackle economic challenges, to our steadfast support for the Rohingya, and our

partnership on climate change, we are determined to do more together.”

Reaffirming the UK’s sustained support for the Rohingya people, Minister Trevelyan will

announce £12 million (over 163 Crore Taka) of new UK humanitarian assistance to support

Rohingya refugees and neighbouring host communities in Bangladesh. The new funding will

provide clean water, healthcare, shelter and protection services. It will also support the

development of the camp’s infrastructure to help protect it from natural disasters.

Minister Trevelyan will also announce a new trade policy project with the Government of

Bangladesh. The UK will provide technical assistance to Bangladesh to strengthen trade

policy capability and implement reforms. The project will support Bangladesh tackle

economic challenges and graduate successfully from Least Developed Country status in

2026.