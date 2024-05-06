Elderly man killed in Habiganj road accident

An elderly man was killed and eight others were injured in a head-on collision between a private car and a CNG-run auto rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Notun Bazar area under Bahubal upazila of Habiganj district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sobhan, 70, a resident of Sughar village in Sadar upazila.

The accident occurred in the area around 9 am when Abdus Sobhan and his family members were going to Srimangal by a CNG-run auto rickshaw, said Moshiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bahubal Model Police Station.

Abdus Sobhan died on the spot. The injured were taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital and Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital and hospital, he said.

Police recovered the body from the spot and kept it at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the vehicles from the spot but the driver of the private car fled away, he said.