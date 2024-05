Ingredients:

* Chopped kiwi 2 cup

* Sugar 2 tsp

* Black tea 2 tsp

* Lemon juice 1 tbs

* Water 500 ml

* Crushed ice

Method:

Heat water and boil the grated kiwi. Strain the juice. Add sugar in itand heat the pot. When the sugar will melt make it cool.

In another pot boil tea with water and strain it. Make it cold. In a serving glass pour 1/3 portion with crushed ice,1/3 portion with kiwi syrup and last portion with tea. Ready to serve.