Bangladesh lose to India by 56 runs

Bangladesh women’s team again failed to manage victory as they lost to India by 56 runs in the fourth game of the five-match T20 series.

The hosts were restricted to 68/7 in 14 overs after they came to chase 125 runs in a rain-hit game at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Dilara Akter scored the highest 21 runs from 25 balls while Rubya Haider added 13 from 17.

Deepti Sharma and Asha Sobhana picked up two wickets each for India while Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav got one apiece.

Earlier, India posted 122 runs losing six wickets after playing 14 overs after rain arrived during the innings.

Opting to field, the Tigresses started well as they took two wickets within 36 runs but the visitors did not give much chance to them, coming with a counterattacking approach to post a big total.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored the highest 39 runs while Richa Ghosh played a 15-ball 24 cameo.

Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan picked up two wickets each for Bangladesh while Shorifa Khatun got one.