Quader warns AL men not to breach party discipline

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said actions will be taken against those who will breach party discipline.

“The leaders who are assigned by the party (Awami League) will continue to try to discourage the family members of the ministers and MPs who want to be candidates in the upazila elections,” he said.

The AL general secretary made the comment at a press conference after a secretariat meeting of the party at AL President Sheikh Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi, reports BSS.

“They (AL leaders) are actively working the handle the matters related to the upazila election,” he added.

About 75th founding anniversary of Awami League, Quader said “We (Awami League) have invited BNP to attend in our all programmes.”

He said the Awami League will celebrate its three-day elaborate programme in a befitting manner marking its founding anniversary to be held on June 23.

The AL General Secretary said, “We decided to celebrate founding anniversary programme in a large scale and the programmes will be held at union, upazila and district level.”

As part of the elaborate programme, a discussion will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan. On the occasion of the founding anniversary, “Sabuj Dharitree Programme” has been included, Quader said, adding tree plantation programme will be observed up to ward levels of the country.

Associate bodies of Awami League including Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechasebak League will bring out joyous procession marking the founding anniversary of the party.

Besides, foods will be distributed among the poor and destitute people and distribution spots will be announced later.

Awami League Joint General Secretaries Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and Dr Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Culture Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Youth and Sports Secretary Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at the press conference.